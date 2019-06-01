Home

Central Congregational Church
296 Angell St
Providence, RI 02906
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Central Congregational Church
296 Angell Street
Providence, RI
Virginia M. "Ginny" Eagan


Eagan, Virginia M. "Ginny"
73, passed away on May 26, 2019 of a pneumonia. She was the beloved wife for nearly 35 years of Robert Stout. She was born and raised in Pawtucket.
In her youth, she entered a convent to become a Sister of Mercy, but left before taking final vows. She attended Salve Regina University, and went on to obtain a Masters of Science degree in psychiatric nursing from Boston University. She worked at hospitals in the Boston area before moving back near Rhode Island after her marriage in 1984. She rose to become Vice President of Nursing Services at Fuller Memorial Hospital, before becoming Director of Nursing at Butler Hospital, where she served from 1992-2002. She later became a psychiatric hospital surveyor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before retiring.
While having no children of her own, Ginny was an adoptive "Aunt" to many children over several decades. This began with her godchild Alison, and continued with Michael, Nathan, Noah, Brooke, Matthew, Ron, Brian, Jack, Julianne, Will, Lindsay, Sarah, Rachel, and finally Francesca. They will forever be a crucial part of her legacy.
A memorial service will be held at Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell Street, Providence, on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.com), or to Central Congregational Church.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019
