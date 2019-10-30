Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Feid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Feid


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Feid Obituary
FEID, VIRGINIA M.
93, formerly of Foster, RI, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake. Born Sept. 14, 1926, in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of the late Albert "Bud" and Mary (Mahoney) Feid.
Miss Feid was an elementary teacher working in the Newport, Providence, Bristol and Barrington School Systems, until she retired in 1978.
She leaves her sister Joan Basler of Greenville; her niece Lynn Bowen of Warwick; her nephews, Paul Bowen and his wife Kerry of Rehoboth and Jonathan Bowen and his wife Anne of Newry, ME; and her great nieces, Michaela Broderick, Samantha Bowen and Sydney Bowen.
She was the sister of the late Carolyn Bowen and great aunt of the late Taylor Bowen.
Relatives and friends will be received in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10am until 11am. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home Saturday morning at 11am. Burial will take place privately.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1185 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to the .
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now