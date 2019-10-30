|
FEID, VIRGINIA M.
93, formerly of Foster, RI, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake. Born Sept. 14, 1926, in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of the late Albert "Bud" and Mary (Mahoney) Feid.
Miss Feid was an elementary teacher working in the Newport, Providence, Bristol and Barrington School Systems, until she retired in 1978.
She leaves her sister Joan Basler of Greenville; her niece Lynn Bowen of Warwick; her nephews, Paul Bowen and his wife Kerry of Rehoboth and Jonathan Bowen and his wife Anne of Newry, ME; and her great nieces, Michaela Broderick, Samantha Bowen and Sydney Bowen.
She was the sister of the late Carolyn Bowen and great aunt of the late Taylor Bowen.
Relatives and friends will be received in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10am until 11am. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home Saturday morning at 11am. Burial will take place privately.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1185 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019