Virginia M. (MacDonald) Hurley
HURLEY, VIRGINIA M., (MacDONALD)
94, of Cranston, passed away Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. Hurley. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Leslie A. and Florence (Heyman) MacDonald. She resided in the Garden City section of Cranston since 1960.
Mrs. Hurley was a 1944 graduate of St. Xavier Academy and a member of the school's Alumni Association, where she served as Board Secretary. A communicant of St. Mark Church, she and her husband were avid ballroom dancers and traveled together to many locations around the world.
She is survived by her children, Paul F. Hurley, Jr. (Joan) of Warwick, Elizabeth A. Hurley of West Warwick, Jayne Edwards (Philip) of Cranston and Lesley Lawton (Jeff) of Warwick; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Daniel J. MacDonald.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Xavier Academy Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 20452, Cranston, RI 02920 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
November 2, 2020
To the Hurley and Mac Donald families, our deepest sympathy at the loss of a great lady and dear friend. May she rest in peace.
Jack & Betty Sahagian
Port Charlotte, Fl
john sahagian
Friend
