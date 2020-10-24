THOMAS, VIRGINIA M. (Ganem)
85, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert S. Thomas. Born in Portland, ME, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Brown) Ganem. Mrs. Thomas lived in Northern Rhode Island and wintered in Naples, Florida for many years.
In addition to her husband, she was the loving mother of Cheryl A. Johnson of Smithfield, Karen J. Ford (Larry) of Pembroke Pines, FL, Robert G. Thomas (Michelle) of Deland, FL and Michael S. Thomas of West Warwick. She was the sister of Shirley Chapdelaine, George Ganem, Jr, and the late Georgia Yetner and David Ganem. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation Monday October 26, 2020 from 6-8pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt. 44) Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 9:30 am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, will be appreciated. https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and Mass. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com