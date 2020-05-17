|
BASTONE, VIRGINIA P.
99, of North Providence, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Virginia worked for the Outlet Company in Providence, but her favorite job was being a dedicated homemaker to her family. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Marie (Dutra) Franco and beloved wife of the late Ernest Bastone. She was the sister of the late Pauline Roche, Fredinand and James Franco. Cherished mother to Dolores Bastone and Jeanne Harrison and her partner John Gibson. Treasured aunt to Ralph Deangelis, Judy Krekorian, Joyce Wawryk, and Ferdinand Franco, Jr. Also leaves behind her dear friends Beverly Scuncio and Richard & Lorraine Maddalena. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in North Providence. Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 HAWKINS ST., PROVIDENCE. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.co
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020