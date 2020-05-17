Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bastone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia P. Bastone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia P. Bastone Obituary
BASTONE, VIRGINIA P.
99, of North Providence, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Virginia worked for the Outlet Company in Providence, but her favorite job was being a dedicated homemaker to her family. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Marie (Dutra) Franco and beloved wife of the late Ernest Bastone. She was the sister of the late Pauline Roche, Fredinand and James Franco. Cherished mother to Dolores Bastone and Jeanne Harrison and her partner John Gibson. Treasured aunt to Ralph Deangelis, Judy Krekorian, Joyce Wawryk, and Ferdinand Franco, Jr. Also leaves behind her dear friends Beverly Scuncio and Richard & Lorraine Maddalena. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in North Providence. Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 HAWKINS ST., PROVIDENCE. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.co
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -