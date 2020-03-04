Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map

Virginia (Vendetuoli) Rubino

Virginia (Vendetuoli) Rubino Obituary
RUBINO, VIRGINIA (VENDETUOLI)
96, passed away February 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel Rubino; daughter of the late Enrico and Sophie (Faccenda) Vendetuoli; mother of Anthony Rubino and Anne Rachin; grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 5 and sister of the late Joseph Vendetuoli. Visitation Friday, 6-8:00 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Donations may be made to Disabled American Veteran, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For full obit: romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
