RUBINO, VIRGINIA (VENDETUOLI)
96, passed away February 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel Rubino; daughter of the late Enrico and Sophie (Faccenda) Vendetuoli; mother of Anthony Rubino and Anne Rachin; grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 5 and sister of the late Joseph Vendetuoli. Visitation Friday, 6-8:00 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Donations may be made to Disabled American Veteran, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For full obit: romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020