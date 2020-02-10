|
SEPE, VIRGINIA S. (BIANCO)
93, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on February 7 at the Greenville Center. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Sepe Jr. for 72 years. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Carmelo Bianco and Maria (De Luca) Bianco. She was pre-deceased by her Brothers Anthony and Costanzo (Gus) Bianco.
Virginia was employed for many years at Citizens Bank before her retirement in 1990. She was a founding member and past Treasurer of the Young Pannese Womens' Auxiliary. She will be remembered for her love of family, her humor and compassionate smile which touched all with whom she came in contact.
Besides Anthony, her loving husband and high school sweetheart, she leaves four sons: Paul A. Sepe and his wife Geraldine of Seekonk, Robert Sepe and his wife Elizabeth of Warwick, Dr. Steven Sepe and his wife Susan of Cranston and Dr. Thomas Sepe and his wife Dr. Maria Mileno of Lincoln.
She was the loving grandmother of Dr. Paul S. Sepe, Sara Sweeney, Andrea Gannon, Kati Tavares, Lauren Janton, Matthew, Joseph, Andrew and Natalie Sepe. She also had 12 great grandchildren as well as many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, February 12 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary's Church in Cranston at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday February 11 from 4-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance for Better Long Term Care, 422 Post Rd, Suite 201, Warwick, RI 02888. A special thanks to her caregivers at the The Greenville Skilled Nursing Center, Beacon Hospice, and The Village at Waterman Lake as well as to Father Phillip of St. Phillips Parish in Greenville. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2020