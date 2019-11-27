Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
854 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI
Virginia Waldraff Obituary
Waldraff, Virginia,
"Aunt Ginny', as she was lovingly referred to by so many, 94, passed away Friday evening at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frederick J. and Annie A. (Duffy) Waldraff.
Virginia was an assembler at Elmwood Sensors Company of Pawtucket for over twenty years before retiring.
She leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Waldraff, and sisters, Alice McCann and Mary Stein.
Visiting hours Friday morning, 8:00 am - 9:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (Rt 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Joseph Church, 854 Providence Street, West Warwick. Burial will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
