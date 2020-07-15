WALSH, RSM, SISTER VIRGINIA
94, formerly Sister Mary Terence, a Sister of Mercy for 76 years, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Dooley) Walsh and sister of the late Joseph, John, and James. She is survived by her sisters Helen Cain, Madeline McCrudden, Bernadette Doyle and brother, Gerald.
Sister Virginia began her teaching ministry in schools in both the dioceses of Fall River and Providence. At St. Mary Academy, Bay View she was known as a knowledgeable and demanding teacher. Students kept in touch with her for many years. She was assigned to be principal at St. Michael's elementary school in Providence in the 60's. Being an innovative individual, she brought changes to education that recognized the diverse cultural, ethnic and religious background of the area.
Eventually, she was called to bring her talents to Salve Regina College (now University) in Newport. Her experience in South Providence made her realize that college students needed to be informed and prepared for the changing social element and to analyze powerful unjust structures in the world.
Virginia not only "talked the talk" of her message, but led by example in her personal life. She, along with Dr. Johnelle Luciani RSM, established a Scholarship Fund at Salve to ensure that social justice concerns will always be at the center of the school's mission.
Sister Virginia was given the "Feinstein Enriching America" award during Salve Regina's "Celebration of Women of Courage and Vision". She lived her life with a deep passion for justice and a commitment to educational excellence. Her contribution to advocating a more merciful world will not be underestimated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford, beginning with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast
or to the Salve Regina University Vision of Mercy Scholarship Fund (Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Avenue Newport, RI 02840 www.salve.edu/VisionofMercy
) would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com