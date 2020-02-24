|
|
WATERMAN, Virginia
88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ralph B. Waterman, Jr. Born in Glocester, daughter of the late Earl C. and Ruth F. (Gilbert) Steere. She was the mother of Russell E. Barber, Jr. (Fran), Ellen D. Parker (late Joe), late Patricia L. Barber, Darlene L. Clark (Terry) and Kari J. Barber-Coyne (Timothy). She was the sister of Harold and Roger Steere, Eleanor Wallace and Lucielle Ballou, late Gilbert Steere, Dorothy Cole, Constance Ballou and Frances Saltonstall. Grandmother to Brad, Scott (late), Melissa, Kristina, Stephenie, Natasha, Derek and Breana; great grandmother to Brad, Matthew, Scottie, Alyssa, Jordan, Thomas, Kendra, Liam, Keira, Amelia and Maya; great great-grandmother to Cameron, Baileigh, Mason and Olivia.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 9-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue, (Rt. 44), Greenville. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Information and condolences visit www.Tucker-QuinnFuneral Chapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2020