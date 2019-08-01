Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Westervelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Doyle) Westervelt


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Doyle) Westervelt Obituary
Westervelt, Virginia (Doyle)
Virginia "Ginny" (Doyle)Westervelt, 90, passed peacefully on July 21st in Ocala, FL. Born and educated in Providence, daughter of the late William Doyle and Kathleen (O'Neil) Doyle. A veteran, she served internationally as an R.N. and Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Former wife of John Westervelt and mother of the late Mary Ellen Westervelt. Ginny is survived by her devoted sister, Marcelle Pyne, loving nephews Mike and Mark Pyne, loving niece and advocate Kathleen Pyne Metcalf. Blessings to her devoted caregiver Esmerelda Simpson. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.