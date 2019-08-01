|
|
Westervelt, Virginia (Doyle)
Virginia "Ginny" (Doyle)Westervelt, 90, passed peacefully on July 21st in Ocala, FL. Born and educated in Providence, daughter of the late William Doyle and Kathleen (O'Neil) Doyle. A veteran, she served internationally as an R.N. and Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Former wife of John Westervelt and mother of the late Mary Ellen Westervelt. Ginny is survived by her devoted sister, Marcelle Pyne, loving nephews Mike and Mark Pyne, loving niece and advocate Kathleen Pyne Metcalf. Blessings to her devoted caregiver Esmerelda Simpson. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019