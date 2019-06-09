BUONOMANO, Jr., DDS, VITO D.

Vito D. Buonomano, Jr., DDS, 87, passed away at home in Narragansett on June 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Sarvino) Buonomano for 63 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Vito and Virginia (Calise) Buonomano.

Vito lived in the Elmhurst community in Providence, where he practiced dentistry for 40 years and built longstanding neighborhood relationships. After graduating from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, he served as a Captain of the U.S. Army Dental Corp. An avid learner, he additionally received a Master of Science in Engineering from Brown University and a Master in Business Administration.

Known for his generosity, loyalty, and loving heart, Vito always sought to help others. He served on the Board of Directors for the St. Mary's Home for Children and volunteered at various local organizations. He also was an enthusiastic carpenter and gardener. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family, which he loved fiercely. The laughter of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his favorite music.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; five children, Gail Dyer and her husband Robert Dyer, Susan Petersen and her husband Jeffrey Petersen, Louise Paolucci and her husband Anthony Paolucci, Vito Buonomano, III, and his partner Theresa Rizzo, Joanne Buonomano and her husband Tom Reichheld; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Lucy Calcagni and Vincent Buonomano, II, and of the late Clementina Forte, Anthony Buonomano, and Vincent Buonomano.

Vito's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m., St. Pius V Church, Providence. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 5-8 p.m., at the "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, HopeHospiceRI.org. For online condolences visit WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal from June 9 to June 12, 2019