DiCandito, VitoOf Coventry, passed away on August 8, 2020, at 84 years old. He was the loving husband of the late Anna (Nazarian) DiCandito and companion to the late Carol Tiberi. He is survived by his daughter Vianne Thibeault and her husband Robert, his grandchildren Cassandra and Robert. Due to COVID, services are private. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM