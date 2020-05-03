|
|
PONTARELLI, VITO F. SR.,
85, passed away April 27, 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was the son of the late Frank W. Sr. and Elvira (Piacente) Pontarelli; husband of the late Carol Ann (Lombardo) Pontarelli; devoted father of Vito F. Pontarelli Jr. (Joanna), and the late Christopher D. Pontarelli; cherished grandfather of Patrick J. and Justin V. Pontarelli; brother of Frank W. Pontarelli Jr. and Daniel A. Pontarelli.
Funeral services and graveside burial with Military Honors will be private in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Livestreaming of Vito's services will be available on the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 11 a.m. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020