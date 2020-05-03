Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Swan Point Cemetery
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Swan Point Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Pontarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito F. Pontarelli Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito F. Pontarelli Sr. Obituary
PONTARELLI, VITO F. SR.,
85, passed away April 27, 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was the son of the late Frank W. Sr. and Elvira (Piacente) Pontarelli; husband of the late Carol Ann (Lombardo) Pontarelli; devoted father of Vito F. Pontarelli Jr. (Joanna), and the late Christopher D. Pontarelli; cherished grandfather of Patrick J. and Justin V. Pontarelli; brother of Frank W. Pontarelli Jr. and Daniel A. Pontarelli.
Funeral services and graveside burial with Military Honors will be private in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Livestreaming of Vito's services will be available on the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 11 a.m. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -