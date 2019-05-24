|
CARDILLO, VITTORIA (BAGAGILIA)
74 of Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is joined in heaven with her loving husband and companion the late Jose DeJesus.
Born in Caserta, Italy, she was the devoted daughter of the late Nicola and Maria (Carpini) Bagagilia. Sister to Domenico Bagaglia, the late Alessandro Bagaglia, the late Maria Antonia Bagaglia all of Caserta, Italy.
Sister in law to Giaccmo Cardillo and his wife Heidi also to Mario Cardillo and his wife Lanette.
Loving and caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy.
Friend, Teacher and Inspiration to Rosetta Parente and Anthony DeMambro.
Vittoria was a member of St Ann's Church in Providence for over 40 years and enjoyed attending parish events with her fellow parishioners. She spent long hours working on her garden and home and loved to talk to all who came her way. She will be missed dearly by all who know and loved her.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, May 25th from 8-9:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St. Providence, RI 02904. Vittoria was also a frequent donor to the RI Bood Center having donated over 15 gallons of blood, she asks that all who are able to donate please do so to help those in need. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2019