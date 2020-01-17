|
REALI, VITTORIO "VICTOR", EMMANUEL GEORGES
76, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at RI Hospital.
Victor was born on October 8, 1943, a son of the late Frank F. and Mariette A. (Gregoire) Reali from West Warwick. He was a life-long resident of the Natick village in West Warwick until moving to Tamarisk Assisted Living in Warwick in October 2018. In October of 2019 he moved to the RI Veterans Home in Bristol.
He was a bus driver and mechanic all of his adult life, working for his father at Reali Bus Service until taking over ownership when his father retired. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Germany and Ft. Lewis, Washington.
He leaves his two sons, Stephen V. Reali (Lori Clark, friend) of Cranston; Thomas M. Reali and wife, Dawn, of Cranston; a sister, Mariette House (Donald) of Valparaiso, NE; two grandchildren, Nickolas Reali of West Warwick and Samantha Reali of Hopkinton; and two nieces. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia DiSegna Reali, of Cranston, who although divorced, was of great assistance to him all through the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rhode lsland Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, Rl 02809-4689 in his memory would be appreciated. Arrangements with HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020