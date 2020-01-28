|
McENEANEY, VIVIANA RN, (MEDEIROS)
81, of Cranston passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James McEneaney. Born in Mansfield, MA she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Ambrozina (Arayas) Medeiros Coelho.
Mrs. McEneaney was a School Nurse-Teacher for the Cranston School Department for twenty-nine years before retiring. During her tenure, she served as Coordinator of School Nurse-Teachers in Cranston and was privileged to hold the position of President of the RI School Nurse Teachers Association. A 1959 graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New Bedford, she went on to earn a B.S. and M.Ed. in Health Education from RI College.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her love of children and the elderly, her impeccable attention to detail, family holidays, and her warm laughter.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves her two daughters: Jane McEneaney of El Segundo, CA and Nancy Gomes and her husband Claudio of Cranston; three brothers, Manuel, Antonio and Stanley Medeiros, all of MA; three grandchildren: Nathan, Juliana and Sydney; and a multitude of friends and family.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Wednesday from 9:00-10:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the of RI, 245 Waterman Avenue, Suite 206, Providence, RI 02906. Flowers are welcome. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020