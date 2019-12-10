|
|
Baillargeon, Viviane G.
Viviane G. Baillargeon, 78, of North Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday at Landmark Medical Center surrounded by her husband and daughters. She was the beloved wife of Paul P. Baillargeon to whom she was married for 52 years.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Gilberte Heneault. She graduated from St. Clare High School in 1959, then attended Annhurst College, South Woodstock, Connecticut, where she earned a double major in French and History, graduating in 1963. She went on to obtain a Masters Degree in education in 1966 from Rhode Island College where she taught for a year.
A lifelong advocate for education and childhood development, Viviane relished her role as Girl Scout Troop Leader during the early years of her career, and upon graduation from college became employed by the Woonsocket Education Department where she taught elementary school French, and English as a second language at night to French Canadian immigrants. During the summer months, she was part of the Head Start Child Development program which was in its infancy stages, teaching English.
An active member of the North Smithfield community, she was a member of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, and also served as the President of the Board of Trustees of the North Smithfield Public Library, where she took on a fundamental role in grant writing applications for the building improvements and expansion of the library, as well as the surrounding properties adjacent to the Slatersville Reservoir for use as a park. She was also the business manager for Paul's law practice.
Viviane was a dedicated CCD teacher throughout the 1980's at St. John the Evangelist Church in Slatersville. Her daughters remember her as a devoted mother who spent countless hours assisting them in their school projects and driving them to school activities, cheering from the sidelines during tennis, basketball, and volleyball games and tournaments, and constantly encouraging them to pursue their career and family goals. She was always willing to accompany Paul on any adventure and in any vehicle, whether in the states or abroad.
Once Viviane became a "Nana" in 2002, she cherished every moment spent with her five handsome grandsons, Silvio, Sebastian and Stefan Iacuone, and Jack and Matthew Rosemark. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Rosemark and her husband Brian of East Greenwich, RI, and Lisa Baillargeon-Iacuone and her husband, Carmine of North Smithfield, RI; her sisters, Pauline Townsend of Roseville, CA; Jeannine Brinkerhoff of West Simsbury, CT; Jeanne McDermott of Farmingtone, CT, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Calling Hours will be held Thursday from 4 – 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Memorial contributions may be made to Anne C. Pappas Center, 2 Dudley St., Providence, RI 02905 or the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, 884 Portola Rd., Suite A7, Portola Valley, CA 94028.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019