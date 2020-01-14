|
LUNDBERG, W. EVERETT and MARGARET P.
William Everett Lundberg, 96, passed away surrounded by his family on January 6. As his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Lundberg, 91, kissed him for a final goodbye, she suffered an aneurysm and her spirt passed within minutes. Margaret passed away surrounded by her family on January 9. Everett and Peggy were an example of enduring love. Anyone who knew them knew that they were always together and destined to continue their legacy of love into eternity.
Everett and Peggy were both born in East Greenwich. They met when she was 17 and he was 22 and just returned from serving in the Navy in WWII. They were at the Odeum in East Greenwich with friends when he reached over and took her hand. She has often said, "After that, nothing was ever the same." Their love story spanned 74 years.
During their lifetime of happiness together, they lived in seven cities and considered each one a new adventure where they made lifelong friendships.
They leave their loving daughters Carol Lewis of West Palm Beach, FL and Karen Manning and her husband, Thomas Manning, of North Kingstown, RI and their son, John Lundberg of Lake Worth, FL. They also leave their beloved grandchildren Luke Lewis and his wife Caitlin Lewis of Tallahassee, FL, Katharine Lewis of Chicago, IL, and their great grandchildren Ridleigh, Harper, Cora and Baby August, and many nieces and nephews.
A joint memorial service will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St., East Greenwich, RI, on Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Evangelical Church, 118 Division St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. For complete obituary visit hillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020