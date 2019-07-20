Home

MORRISON, W. HOWARD
of Jamestown passed away July 12, 2019. Son of the late Fred and Hope (Coleman) Morrison. Deceased brothers of John and Coleman.
World traveler, investor of East Side real estate, raconteur, foreign sports car fanatic, wooden airplane builder that took flight in Newport, gentleman, wonderful humor and wit and practical joker.
Lover and knowledge of music, jazz and R&R, erudite, clever with words. Built rafts, furniture and kayak. Quirky and curious. He will be sadly missed.
Howard is survived by Joan, his wife, of 53 years. Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Doctorswithoutborders.org
Published in The Providence Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019
