NINTH ANNIVERSARY IN MEMORIAM BLAS MORENO, M.D. Dr. Moreno died on June 10, 2011. Rhode Island lost a Great Doctor, America lost a Great American, and a legion of us lost a Great Friend. Blas was born in Cuba, graduated from the University of Havana School of Medicine, and came to the United States in the 1950's. He was most proud of his American Citizenship and his service of 27 years in the Rhode Island Air National guard where he rose to the rank of Full Colonel. The Guard and his patients were his life and he gave generously to both. He never charged Guard members for his services and always treated the poor at no charge. He was kind and humble. He was a Great Doctor and a Great Friend. Those of us who knew Doctor Moreno loved him and miss him dearly. Words cannot adequately express the greatness of this wonderful man. He was truly "A Great American". WALTER WANDA MCLAUGHLIN





