HENSHAW, WALLACE H., JR.
92, of Green Hill, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday September 15th. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Brister) Henshaw.
Born in Hartford, CT, he was a son of the late Wallace H., Sr. and Hope (Matthewson) Henshaw.
He was a graduate of Brown University. Mr. Henshaw was employed by General Electric for 43 years retiring in 1992, and relocated from Connecticut to his family's longtime summer home in Green Hill.
He is survived by his partner Margaret M. Bennett; three children Wallace H. Henshaw, III of Milton, FL, Melissa Petit of East Greenwich, and G. Tyler Henshaw of Ft. Pierce, FL; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904. For condolences and full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
.