FREEMAN, WALTER A.
died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Husband of Barbara (Whitaker) Freeman; father of Mark Freeman, Allison Herring and Bethany Tracy; grandfather of 4. Due to the pandemic, Walter's Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church in Coventry, and interment at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery in Pawtucket will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
( www.lls.org ) or the Lifespan Cancer Institute at RI Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com