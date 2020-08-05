1/1
Walter A. Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREEMAN, WALTER A.
died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Husband of Barbara (Whitaker) Freeman; father of Mark Freeman, Allison Herring and Bethany Tracy; grandfather of 4. Due to the pandemic, Walter's Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church in Coventry, and interment at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery in Pawtucket will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ( www.lls.org ) or the Lifespan Cancer Institute at RI Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved