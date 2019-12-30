|
|
GROSS, WALTER A.
79, of Wakefield, retired URI Animal Science Professor and Livestock Extension Specialist, passed away Saturday, December 28th, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Bevelheimer) Gross, and they were an irresistible force and an immovable object for 48 years. Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters, Shary Zirkle and Leigh Hone; a son Matthew Gross; five grandchildren, Jahricca, Keira, Shaina, Alexander, and Elizabeth; a younger brother David Gross; and an extended family of friends.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the older son of the late Harry and Janet (Brownback) Gross. He lived in Pennsylvania, New York, and Wakefield, RI. He was a graduate of Delaware Valley College and Michigan State University. He taught animal science at Michigan State University, Delaware Valley College, Genesee Community College, and the University of Rhode Island. Walter was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church., Kingston. He was the trusted "pie server" at church functions. He was an active developer, judge, and president of the Rhode Island Dahlia Society. For 30 years he was the announcer for the Livestock shows at the Washington County Fair. He loved his family and working with animals. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and tolerated sports with his sports obsessed family. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Friday, 4-6 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Christ United Methodist Church, Kingston, Saturday at 1 pm. The family kindly requests memorial donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 2291 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI 02881, or the Washington County Fair Non-Profit Organization,78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Wyoming, RI 02812. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019