KALASKOWSKI, Walter C.
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Walter Kalaskowski, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 67.
Walter was born on April 23, 1952 in Providence, RI to Walter and Helen (Ingerson) Kalaskowski. Walter graduated North Providence High School, where he was class president and an accomplished athlete, particularly in baseball and football. He then completed the business program at Bryant College, where he met his future wife Robin. On May 2, 1976, Robin and Walter married. They went on to raise three children, Jennifer, Walter and Robert.
Walter enjoyed sports, reading, and time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Talia and Reya. Whether it was an old friend from high school or a grandchild on his knee, Walter found his greatest joy in seeing the joy in others. He was known for his warmth, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter, his mother, Helen, and his sister, Ann. He is survived by his wife Robin, his three children, Jennifer Almeida and her husband Thomas, Walter Jr., Robert and his wife Monique; and his four grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Walter's Life Celebration to be held with Visitation on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019