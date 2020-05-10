|
BEAUNÉ, SR., WALTER E.
83, of Johnston, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Brigham and Women Hospital, Boston, MA. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Ritorno) Beauné. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Eleanor (Michonski) Beauné.
He was the loving father of Walter E. Beaune and his partner Harold Nixon of Providence, Charlotte L. Moretti and her husband James of North Kingstown, and Jennifer Beauné Roe and her husband Mark of San Francisco, CA. He was the cherished grandfather of Amanda Marcello and her husband Paulo Ramos, Elizabeth Moretti, Avery Beauné Roe, James Moretti, and Nicole Moretti. He is survived by his dear brother Charles Beauné of Cranston and was also the brother of the late Eugenia Fredrick, Andrew and Victor Babka, and Edward L. Beaune.
Walter enjoyed working on a project and together with Shirley restored the historic home they lived in for over 58 years. He could fix anything and was often sought after for advice. Walter was kind, generous and always ready for an adventure. He and Shirley traveled the world with their "Card Party" friends and were always finding new ideas to share with others. Walter enjoyed creating clambakes for his family and was an avid fan of the outdoors. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, gardening, cooking, and working with his hands but most of all he was devoted to his family.
Walter will be truly missed by his family and friends and all that knew him. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.
Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Walter to the nursing staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020