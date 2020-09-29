ENGLERT, WALTER H.
89, of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the husband of the late Evelyn A. (Lane) Englert.
Born in Boston, MA, the son of the late Walter W. and Agnes C. (Sullivan) Englert, he lived in Lincoln before moving to Warwick in 1972. He held a bachelor's degree from Boston College, and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Englert was a division manager for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 30 years, retiring 30 years ago. For many years, he was a member of SCORE.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, Donald W. Englert and his wife Diane, Nancy M. O'Rourke and her husband Daniel, and Stephen J. Englert, all of Warwick; a sister, Barbara L. Cronin of Norwood, MA; and three grandchildren, Kristine Englert, Kerri Beauregard, and Michael Englert.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. (Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.) Burial will be private in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Meals-On-Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908. www.barrettandcotter.com