Boruta, Walter J.

Walter J. Boruta, Sr., of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on June 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ruth (Kureskie) Boruta for over 66 years.

Walter owned and operated Crown Market in Pawtucket for over 40 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII. Besides his wife Ruth, Walter is survived by his sons, Walter J. Boruta, Jr. of Pawtucket and Andrew Boruta of Narragansett.

The funeral will be private with Walter receiving full Military honors in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.





