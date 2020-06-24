OAKES, WALTER J.
69, of North Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his twin brother and best friend, Edward C. Oakes, also of North Smithfield, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Born on New Year's Day of 1951, Walter was one of two children born that day to the late Edward F. and Catherine (Thompson) Oakes.
He grew up in North Smithfield and he was a member of the Class of 1969 that graduated from North Smithfield High School. He also attended CCRI for a brief period.
Walter worked for many years with Dryvit Systems, Inc., which is a company that manufactures high performance cladding systems for commercial and residential construction. Having great attention to detail and taking a pride in a job well done, Walter was employed as a colorist.
In his spare time, Walter was an avid reader, enjoying books of all genres. He also liked to get out of the house and stay active by going on his daily three mile walks. Above all, Walter was most happy when he was in the company of and making memories with his twin brother and other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville.
Graveside services at Swan Point Cemetery will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Providence. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.com
69, of North Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his twin brother and best friend, Edward C. Oakes, also of North Smithfield, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Born on New Year's Day of 1951, Walter was one of two children born that day to the late Edward F. and Catherine (Thompson) Oakes.
He grew up in North Smithfield and he was a member of the Class of 1969 that graduated from North Smithfield High School. He also attended CCRI for a brief period.
Walter worked for many years with Dryvit Systems, Inc., which is a company that manufactures high performance cladding systems for commercial and residential construction. Having great attention to detail and taking a pride in a job well done, Walter was employed as a colorist.
In his spare time, Walter was an avid reader, enjoying books of all genres. He also liked to get out of the house and stay active by going on his daily three mile walks. Above all, Walter was most happy when he was in the company of and making memories with his twin brother and other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville.
Graveside services at Swan Point Cemetery will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Providence. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.