Walter J. Oakes
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OAKES, WALTER J.
69, of North Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his twin brother and best friend, Edward C. Oakes, also of North Smithfield, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Born on New Year's Day of 1951, Walter was one of two children born that day to the late Edward F. and Catherine (Thompson) Oakes.
He grew up in North Smithfield and he was a member of the Class of 1969 that graduated from North Smithfield High School. He also attended CCRI for a brief period.
Walter worked for many years with Dryvit Systems, Inc., which is a company that manufactures high performance cladding systems for commercial and residential construction. Having great attention to detail and taking a pride in a job well done, Walter was employed as a colorist.
In his spare time, Walter was an avid reader, enjoying books of all genres. He also liked to get out of the house and stay active by going on his daily three mile walks. Above all, Walter was most happy when he was in the company of and making memories with his twin brother and other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville.
Graveside services at Swan Point Cemetery will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Providence. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved