SCOTT, DR. WALTER J.
of Smithfield, R.I., and Vero Beach, FL, who was a pioneer in the field of rehabilitation and sports medicine in Rhode Island, as well as the former executive vice president of Miriam Hospital in Providence, Chief Executive Officer of Orlando General Hospital in Orlando, FL, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cranston General Hospital in Cranston, passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Dr. Kenneth A. Scott and Dr. Anna (Keaney) Scott, and the step son of the late Dorothy Scott. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and went on to obtain degrees from Johnson & Wales University, Moorehead State University, Xavier University and the University of Sarasota. While attending Johnson & Wales, he founded the Alumni Association and is inducted into the Hall of Fame at Moorehead State University. After a successful career in hospital administration, he returned to private practice, and founded Providence Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine that he led for over 40 years, with offices throughout the state of Rhode Island.
He was a member of the American College of Orthopedic Medicine, the American College of Sports Medicine, The Royal Society of Health, American College of Medical Administrators, American Physical Therapy Association, National Athletic Trainers Association, American College of Hospital Administrators, and the American Board of Disability Analysts.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carole (Bolas) Scott; his loving sons Christopher Scott, and his wife Brenda, of Feeding Hills, MA, and Jeffrey Scott, and his wife Jessica, of North Smithfield; his adored grandchildren, Jillian, Katelyn, Benjamin, John and Lucy; his brother Dr. Richard Scott, and sisters, Dr. Diana Beattie, Nancy Weaver, Martha Scott, Elizabeth Duliban and the Rev. Patricia Zifcak; and several nieces and nephews, and godchildren who he loved dearly.
Beyond healthcare he had the spirit of an entrepreneur, and owned several businesses including restaurants, a cheese shop and a card store. One of his defining qualities was his desire to give back to society through philanthropy and determination that helped improve athletic training facilities in high schools in RI, the renovation of the Duke University Diet and Fitness Center and the renovation of Christ Church - Lincoln.
His passion for public service led him to serve on numerous boards including: the cooperation of Cranston General Hospital, Johnson & Wales University, and the DFC Board of advisors for Duke University Medical Center. He was the former president of the Cumberland - Lincoln Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, he was also a member of the Elks Lodge #14, B.P.O.E. for more than 50 years.
His deep connection to faith led him to serve in numerous capacities at both Christ Church Lincoln and Christ Church Vero Beach. In Lincoln he served as the Senior Warden, and as a member of the vestry, on search committees, and as a chalice bearer and lay reader. In Vero Beach he was an active member of the altar guild.
A celebration of Walter's life will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Requiem Eucharist in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Avenue, Lincoln. Burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walter's memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 or http://www.christchurchlincoln.org/giving would be appreciated.
A memorial service for Walter for all his Vero Beach family and friends will be held at a later date at Christ Church, Vero Beach, FL. For guest book and directions, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019