Walter Joseph Reilly
Reilly, Walter Joseph
93, of Bristol, formerly of Rumford, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans' Home in Bristol.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late James H. and Madeline H. (Brett) Reilly, Sr.
Walter served our nation honorably in the US Navy during WWII. He was a 1954 graduate of the University of Rhode Island, and a 1962 graduate of the University of Connecticut. He then worked as an insurance appraiser for the Insurance Services Organization (ISO) for many years before retiring.
He leaves a sister, Eileen T. Hughes and 20 nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late James H. Reilly, Jr., Charles F. Reilly, Madeline Conneally, and Mary Wilcox.
He was a resident at the RI Veterans' Home, where he received exceptional care, a special thank you to his caregivers.
The service will be held Saturday, at 10:00 am in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. Relatives and friends are welcome to arrive at 9:00 am. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Current social guidelines are applicable.
In lieu of flowers donations to Rhode Island Veterans' Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809 in his memory would be appreciated.
For online condolences, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
