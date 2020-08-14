1/1
Walter Lada Sr.
1924 - 2020
LADA, WALTER SR.
Walter Lada 95, longtime resident of Cranston, died peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Brentwood by the Bay Assisted Living in Warwick four days shy of his 96th birthday. Born in Central Falls, on August 13, 1924, Walter was the son of the late Frank and Anastasia Lada. He attended Central Falls High School where he met and eventually married the love of his life Mary C. (Kenney) Lada. They were married for 50 years. Walter was a proud WWII Veteran, a graduate of Brown University and had a successful career as a mechanical engineer at Grinnell Corporation in Providence. After retiring, he co-founded Corner and Lada Company in Cranston where they designed and fabricated pipe support systems for power plants worldwide. Mr. Lada thrived when keeping busy and loved to serve as contractor on various projects for family and friends. He was a generous supporter and volunteer for the Hope Alzheimer's Center in Cranston. He never missed delivering a staff birthday cake. Walter was predeceased by his wife, Mary, and brothers Stephen and Michael. He is survived by beloved daughter Deborah A. Lada of Ashland, Massachusetts, son Dr. Walter Lada and his wife Mary of North Kingstown and three cherished grandchildren, Chelsea, Courtney and Brendan. The Lada family is grateful to his doctors, the staff at Brentwood by the Bay and Hope Hospice for their kind and compassionate care and to Janet Jones, his devoted friend. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial must be private. A Celebration of Walter's Life to which all will be invited will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
