CAMPBELL, WALTER M. JR.
61, of Friar Tuck Lane, Coventry, died peacefully on December 10, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Vargas) Campbell.
His funeral service will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday morning 9-11 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 14, 2019