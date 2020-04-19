|
Hoover, Jr., Walter McCall
passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Walter M. and Antoinette (Santora) Hoover, Sr.
He was born in Lone Pine California. A graduate of Grosse Pte. High School in Michigan. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Games in 1952 and rowed in the double skulls in Hellsinki, Finland. He attended Syracuse University and qualified for the 1955 Pan American games and won a Gold Medal in the doubleskulls in Mexico City. He served in the US Army for two years. During his army tour in special services he was a member of the US Rowing team, Competing in Melbourne, Australia in 1956.
From 1954 to 1961 he held various engineering, drafting and planning positions with Gessner Industries.
In 1961 he married the love of his life Camille (Soucy) Hoover, they have been married for over 59 years. They had three sons Walter G. Hoover of Providence, RI. William A. and his wife Laura of Milford Ma., and Michael and his former wife Claudia of Barrington, RI. He is also survived by 3 loving grandchildren Patrick and Sydney Hoover of Barrington RI, and Jared Hoover of Milford MA.
In 1985 he became President and C.E.O. of New Direction Industries Inc., formed a new corporation and purchased 80 percent of Winsor & Jerauld textiles in Providence RI. He operated it until his retirement in 2011.
He became a member of the Anawan Club in Rehoboth and volunteered at TAP -IN in Barrington, RI.
He was also a member of the West Barrington Men's Club.
He had a passion for life, recreational sports and family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to of RI.
Funeral services are private.
Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020