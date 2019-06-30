Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Walter Robley


1931 - 2019
Walter Robley Obituary
ROBLEY, WALTER
88, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Born in Tobago he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace (James) Robley. Walter had worked in the laundry department at Miriam Hospital for 17 years prior to his retirement. He is survived by his daughter Phyllis Robley-Ward, his sisters Agnes Bennett and Virginia Martin. He was the uncle of Annette James, and Dunstan, Desmond and Merlyn Legerton. He was the brother of the late James, Joseph, and John Robley, Merlyn Walcott, and Rosemary Legerton.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 11 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11 A.M. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
