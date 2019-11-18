Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter S. Marriott Obituary
Marriott, Walter S.
72, of Johnston, RI (formerly Lincoln) passed suddenly on Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Blanche (Gravel) Marriott, father of Kenneth Marriott of Cranston, RI, father-in-law of Kristy (Volk) Marriott, and "Grimpy" to grandchildren Avery and Adam Marriott. He was the son of the late Walter Marriott and Marion (Sharples) Marriott. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 20 from 4-7 pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln RI. For full obituary and donation information, please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019
