Marriott, Walter S.
72, of Johnston, RI (formerly Lincoln) passed suddenly on Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Blanche (Gravel) Marriott, father of Kenneth Marriott of Cranston, RI, father-in-law of Kristy (Volk) Marriott, and "Grimpy" to grandchildren Avery and Adam Marriott. He was the son of the late Walter Marriott and Marion (Sharples) Marriott. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 20 from 4-7 pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln RI. For full obituary and donation information, please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019