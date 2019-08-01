|
|
SCHWANER, JR., WALTER S.
85, formerly of Lincoln and Dennis, MA, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris M. "Dot" Schwaner.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane Perry of Central Falls, and Barbara Persechino of Greenville; two sons, Stephen Schwaner of East Providence, and Jeffrey Schwaner of Staunton, VA; and six grandchildren.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019