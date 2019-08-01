Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Schwaner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. Schwaner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter S. Schwaner Jr. Obituary
SCHWANER, JR., WALTER S.
85, formerly of Lincoln and Dennis, MA, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris M. "Dot" Schwaner.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane Perry of Central Falls, and Barbara Persechino of Greenville; two sons, Stephen Schwaner of East Providence, and Jeffrey Schwaner of Staunton, VA; and six grandchildren.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now