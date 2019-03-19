|
|
BECKER, WALTER W.
81, lost his battle with metastatic prostate cancer on March 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Wellman) Becker for 50 years. Born in Syracuse NY, he was the son of the late Walter D. and Fannie (Finkelstein) Becker. Walter earned a Ph.D in theoretical physics from Michigan State University and taught at Olivet College in Michigan. A teaching position at URI brought him to Rhode Island. Walter spent his life as a student, a professor, and a researcher. His favorite place to be was a library. Over his lifetime, he developed deep and varied interests in areas such as American history, economics, mathematics, and astronomy. His thirst for knowledge continued to his final day as he actively exchanged ideas with other academics and worked tirelessly to finish his own publications on group theory so that they would not be lost to posterity. Besides his wife, Walter leaves behind his son Lee Becker, daughter in law, Kelly; two grandchildren, Leighton, Liam and his brother Larry Becker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by siblings Edith and Charles Becker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889, will be appreciated. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019