Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map

Waltraud "Trudy" (Braun) Kohm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waltraud "Trudy" (Braun) Kohm Obituary
KOHM, WALTRAUD (BRAUN) "TRUDY"
88, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at home. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 11th at 9:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Johnston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cranston Animal Shelter 920 Phenix Avenue Cranston, RI 02921 would be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waltraud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterfield Home And Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -