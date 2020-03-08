|
|
KOHM, WALTRAUD (BRAUN) "TRUDY"
88, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at home. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 11th at 9:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Johnston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cranston Animal Shelter 920 Phenix Avenue Cranston, RI 02921 would be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020