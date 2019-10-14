|
MOSKWA, WANDA (JASTRZEBSKI)
100, passed away Friday October 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter T. Moskwa.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Gruszkos) Jastrzebski. She was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket.
Before retiring Wanda was employed at the Pawtucket Public Library as a Reference Librarian for many years. She was a founder and longtime member of the Rhode Island Polonia Scholarship Foundation.
Mrs. Moskwa is survived by her loving family, one daughter Frances M. Moskwa of Rehoboth, MA and her companion Matt Fahey, one son Walter B. Moskwa of Poolesville, MD, one grandson Joel Silverman and his wife Joybell and one cherished great granddaughter Audrey Silverman all of San Rafael, CA, one devoted sister Viola Swiader of Pawtucket, RI, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Wanda J. Moskwa.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday October 17, 2019 in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery 585 Blackstone Boulevard Providence, RI at 11:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY FROM 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM in the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2019