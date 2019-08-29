|
George L., Ward
George L Ward, 82, a retired businessman and a loving family-man, of Tallahassee Florida passed away on August 25, 2019. George is survived by his wife Joan F. Ward of 58 years, his brother Louis F Ward and wife Mary Ellen, sister Ethel Hill, son, Louis R. Ward and wife Karen, son Dustin E. Ward and wife Stacie, and son George A Ward. His 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren (with another on the way). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and family.
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home & Memorial Park of Tallahassee is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019