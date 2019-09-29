|
|
HILL, WARREN A.
72, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Velleco) Soprano. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harold F. and Edith L. (Mumford) Hill. Mr. Hill was an engineer for over 40 years for various Bio manufacturing companies and for the last 10 years he worked for the Dept. of Transportation before retiring. Mr. Hill was also the co-owner with his brother Allan of Hill Orchards in Johnston. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the RI Fruit Grower's Association. Warren was a 1964 graduate of Moses Brown School, graduated in 1968 from Cornell University and then graduated from Northeastern University.
In addition to his wife Suzanne he was the brother of Allan S. Hill (Debra) of Johnston and the step-father of Gianna Soprano and Kristina Soprano (Bradley) Taylor. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019