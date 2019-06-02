Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren "Stan" Bowman


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren "Stan" Bowman Obituary
BOWMAN, WARREN "Stan"
Age 66, passed away in Pawtucket, RI, on May, 24. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th 1952 to the late William Robert and Mary W. Bowman. He is survived by his son, Warren S. Bowman Jr. of Boston, sisters Sherry A. Bowman, Phyllis M. Fallon, and Gail Bowman of Middleboro, MA, Virginia Bowman of New Bedford, MA, Delilah E. Bowman of Temecula, CA, brothers William Robert Bowman, Jr of Beverly, MA, Jeffery M. Bowman of Rancho Mirage, CA and a very special cousin who is like a brother, Dana Clark of Milton, MA. He is also survived by his nieces Leigha E. Earl, Leigha Ashlee Okoye of Milton and nephew Chinedu M. Okoye of London, UK.
Memorial Visitation and Service at Dolan Funeral Homme, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, MA Tuesday, June 4, 3-6 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Warren's name may be sent to https://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/ For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now