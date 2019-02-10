|
GOFF, WARREN
Warren Francis Goff was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, son to Genevieve (O'Brien) Goff and Warren Francis Goff, Sr. in November 1948. This past November 15th Warren turned 70. Warren died unexpectedly while on vacation on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Warren attended public schools in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and worked his way through Rhode Island School of Nursing. He later earned a masters degree in nursing from Boston University. For many years Warren worked as a nursing supervisor for home health nursing at Beth Israel Hospital.
Warren was a man of many talents. He taught himself many construction skills, plumbing, electrical, drywall, stair and wall construction and much more. Most recently Warren began the construction of his dream bathroom.
Computers were one of Warren's other areas of expertise. He was a computer wizard and built and repaired many computers for himself as well as friends and family.
Sailing was a great passion for Warren. Warren taught himself many tasks in keeping his sailboat "ship shape."
Warren enjoyed swimming, snorkeling, skiing, dancing, dining out, cooking, and hiking. He also was skilled at sewing, jewelry making, gardening, and playing bridge and spades.
Travel was something which Warren and his husband, Mark, shared and enjoyed together. They traveled the world and went on over 20 cruises.
Surviving family members include his husband and partner of over 17 years, Mark Schiffman (Provincetown MA and Tucson AZ); his son and daughter-in-law, John Goff and Christina Goff (both of Pawtucket RI); his former wife, Jane Goff (Providence RI) and his cherished ten year old grandson, Kyle Goff.
A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 in Provincetown.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019