Johnson, Warren
Warren Johnson, 79 was born on May 18, 1940, in Providence. At Hope High, he held all sprint records in 58-59 and won a scholarship to Boston University. Drafted into the US Army his unit assisted the National Guard during the integration of the University of Alabama. He was a computer programmer for the Outlet Co., Northeast and Delta Air Lines as a Senior System Analyst. He is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Elizabeth. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra, daughters Jennifer and Kimberley, son Christiaan, siblings Benjamin, Rodney, Phyllis, Stephanie and Suzanne, grandchildren Marsalis, Cameron and Kayley. He passed away on 9/23/2019 and was laid to rest in Georgia National Cemetery on 10/08/2019. Donations can be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Assoc. or .
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019