ROQUE, WARREN, P.,

97, of Cranston passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at Bethany Home in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Dougherty) Roque for 66 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Warren E. and Mary L. (Gallagher) Roque. In addition to his wife, Warren leaves his sons, W. Edward Roque and his wife Patricia of Warwick; Paul G. Roque, DDS, and his wife Joanne of South Attleboro; Timothy F. Roque, Esq. and his wife Patricia of North Andover, MA; and his daughter-in-law Carla Malachowski of Sarasota, FL. He was pre-deceased by his son James P. Roque in the fall of 2018. He also leaves seven beloved grandchildren: Ashley Roque, MD; Nicholas Roque; James Roque, Tiffany Roque, Courtney Roque, Phoebe Roque, and Brian Roque. Warren was the brother of Bishop Francis X. Roque and the late Dr. John Roque, Barbara Roque, Dr. Robert Roque, Dr. Mary (Roque) Guertin, and Gerald Roque, Esq.

Warren graduated from LaSalle Academy, the University of Notre Dame, and received his master's degree from Brown University. He taught in the public schools in Providence, mostly at the Vineyard Street School, for twenty years and was a school principal in Richmond and Coventry, RI, for twelve years. Narragansett Brewery provided employment for many summers. After serving as an educator, he worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years.

A U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, he served as a quartermaster on the USS William Ward Burroughs in the Asiatic-Pacific region, most notably in the Battle of Okinawa. A communicant of St. Mark Church in Cranston, he served as a lector and Eucharistic minister.

Even well into his 90's, Warren had an insatiable desire to learn. He was an avid reader and writer of stories and poetry and worked on teaching himself Spanish. His wit, intelligence, kindness, and faithfulness will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

His funeral will be held on April 17th from the Woodlawn Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston starting at 8:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Ave., Cranston. Friends and family are welcome and may visit from 8:15- 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charity Appeal, Diocese of Providence Stewardship and Development, 1 Cathedral Square, Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary