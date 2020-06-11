Wayne J. Champlin
CHAMPLIN, WAYNE J.
65, of Main St, passed away with his loving sister by his side on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Gloria I. (St. Jean) Champlin Di Cristofaro and James Champlin.
He is survived by his sister, Lynn A. Di Cristofaro of Hope, and the brother of the late Mark L. Di Cristofaro. Wayne also had two children, Michele L. Galomb, and Mark Simpkin.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:30-12:00 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. Coventry, with a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. In Lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
