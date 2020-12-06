ATWOOD, WAYNE L.
78, died December 3, 2020. Husband of Melody A. (Mello) Atwood; father of
Lana B. Fontaine, Wayne L. Atwood Jr. (Mina); stepfather of Katie M. and Kara A. Hargraves; grandfather of 5. Regretfully, due to the Pandemic, Services with military honors and interment at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter will be private for the family. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com