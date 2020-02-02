|
|
LACY, WAYNE
89, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Metfooney) Lacy. Born in Lamar, Colorado, he was the son of the late Wayne and Estella (Woods) Lacy. Wayne served in the Navy for 25 years. Following his Navy career, he worked as a AP Mechanic with Piedmont Airlines/US Airways. He was a wood sculptor, carver, and prolific artist in many media forms. He enjoyed travelling and rebuilding antique cars and airplanes. Wayne invented the Navy Aerial Camera Pod, which was a significant financial savings for the military. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Basil The Great Church where he served as a past president of the Fellowship Ministry. He also was a 45th degree Mason at St. John's Lodge #1, Cranston. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rosebud Barfoot, the mother of his oldest daughter Julie Harrison. Wayne also leaves behind his other two children, Mark Lacy, and Angela Lacy Moskaluk, his sisters, Ruby Ebert, Wilma Ester, and Esther Puckett, his brother, Charles Lacy, his grandchildren, Meagan McCabe, Rosebud Harrison, Rachel Lacy, Jessica McCanless, Sarah Lacy. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Marleigh McCabe, and Justin Johnson. He was the brother of the late Alice Young and the grandfather of the late Michael Moskaluk.
While Wayne lived a life full of great accomplishment he will be most remembered for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and respect he showed towards everyone he came into contact with.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 AM at Saint Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Monday from 4-7 PM in Saint Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, RI. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Basil's Church Building Fund, in memory of Wayne H. Lacy.
Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020