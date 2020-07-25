1/
Wayne R. Harris
{ "" }
HARRIS, WAYNE R.
of North Scituate, passed away Thursday July 23rd in the arms of his wife at home. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Zanni) Harris for 50 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice Harris. Besides his wife, he leaves his cousins Paul and Carolyn Cardile of Colorado and Nancy Sayer of Florida. Wayne was a volunteer with the North Scituate Fire Dept. for many years. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. A funeral service will be held Tuesday July 28th at 10am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours Monday 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the North Scituate Fire Dept. P.O. Box 357, N. Scituate, RI 02857.


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and may the God of all comfort bring you peace.
